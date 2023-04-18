Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Wynne High School finds temporary high school campus

Wynne High School announces date and location for prom
Wynne High School announces date and location for prom(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - As Wynne continues to rebuild from the March 31 tornado, the school district has some good news to share.

The Wynne School District announced on Tuesday, they found a temporary location for their high school for the 2023-2024 semester.

The temporary high school campus will be west of Lemons Street, across Wynne Primary School.

The school district chose that location due to its accessibility for both students and staff while also providing space needed for the high school campus.

This temporary high school will be for grades 9 through 12 and be fully equipped with all necessary resources for the students, as well as continue extracurricular activities.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Crash
2 killed in fiery crash
Victim’s brother arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Jonesboro police find missing man
Jonesboro police find missing man

Latest News

Juan Velazquez, Dillon Adams, Yasmine Talib, Layla Wright, and Brianna Smallman (not pictured)...
NEA students advance to final round of NASA national competition
Kick-off celebration held for Annual Clean Sweep Paragould event
Kick-off celebration held for Annual Clean Sweep Paragould event
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
The report showed nearly sixty percent of teenage girls explained they had consistent feelings...
School working to combat teenage depression