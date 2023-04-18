Wynne High School finds temporary high school campus

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - As Wynne continues to rebuild from the March 31 tornado, the school district has some good news to share.

The Wynne School District announced on Tuesday, they found a temporary location for their high school for the 2023-2024 semester.

The temporary high school campus will be west of Lemons Street, across Wynne Primary School.

The school district chose that location due to its accessibility for both students and staff while also providing space needed for the high school campus.

This temporary high school will be for grades 9 through 12 and be fully equipped with all necessary resources for the students, as well as continue extracurricular activities.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.