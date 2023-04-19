Alicia Keys to perform at the FedEx Forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Singer Alicia Keys will bring her Keys to the Summer tour to Memphis.

The 15-time Grammy winner announced her Keys to the Summer tour will be stopping at the FedEx Forum on July 5.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m.

You can get tickets through Ticketmaster or the FedEx Forum Box Office.

This is the fifth stop in the Keys to the Summer tour and will continue through America, Europe, and Latin America.

