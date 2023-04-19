Energy Alert
Alicia Keys to perform at the FedEx Forum

Alicia Keys performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham...
Alicia Keys performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)(Henry Nicholls | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Singer Alicia Keys will bring her Keys to the Summer tour to Memphis.

The 15-time Grammy winner announced her Keys to the Summer tour will be stopping at the FedEx Forum on July 5.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m.

You can get tickets through Ticketmaster or the FedEx Forum Box Office.

This is the fifth stop in the Keys to the Summer tour and will continue through America, Europe, and Latin America.

