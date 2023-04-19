April 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are going to squeeze out another day of dry weather with highs in the low 80s before changes come. It will be a little windy at times today, but we should see partly cloudy skies.

Storms arrive late on Thursday and some storms could be severe. I’m not expecting widespread severe weather, but a couple of storms may be strong.

Rain lingers around all day on Friday as the boundary gets hung up across Region 8. Rainfall amounts will be in the 1-2″ range before it moves out on Friday night.

The weekend looks mostly dry and cool.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Human trafficking happens all over the world and that includes both small towns and larger cities in Arkansas. Maddie Sexton has details on resources you can use to help stop human trafficking.

A Mountain Home girl has been reported missing and endangered. According to Arkansas State police, Aubrey Halliday, 17 of Mountain Home, was last seen on Monday at 11:15 p.m. on Western Hills Lane. If you have any information about her location, call police.

Aubrey Halliday, 17, of Mountain Home (ky3)

The West Memphis School Board has fired Superintendent Richard Atwill. Without providing a reason for their decision, four members of the seven-member board voted to pay out Superintendent Atwill’s three-year contract.

Residents at a town hall meeting in Cardwell have different opinions over the town’s sole protector. Officer Danny Spradlin was the topic of heated words during the meeting. Some were there speaking against the officer, who was not present at the meeting.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.