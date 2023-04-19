Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State finishes 3rd in 2023 Sun Belt Women’s Golf Championship

By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tying for its best finish at a conference championship since the 2000-01 season, the Arkansas State women’s golf team placed third at the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Championship that concluded Tuesday on the Arthur Hills Course at LPGA International.

A-State totaled 888 (+24) for the tournament to finish third, the lowest total in the conference championship in program history. ULM and Texas State tied at 16-over par 880 to advance to a playoff with ULM coming away as conference champions on a second playoff hole. Placing third as a team, A-State finishes inside the top three at a Sun Belt Conference Championship for the sixth time in program history. The Red Wolves have finished third in back-to-back seasons after not finishing higher than second since 2001.

Elise Schultz turned in the low round of the day for A-State at 1-under par 71 to finish up 2-over par 218 and fifth place for the championship. Olivia Schmidt tied for sixth with a total of 4-over par 220. Charlotte Menager was 1-over par 73 in the final round and totaled 12-over par 228 to finish 27th. Morgan Beaulieu tied for 28th at 13-over par 229 and Casey Sommer tied for 36th at 16-over par 232.

Sun Belt Conference Championship

Final Results

3 Arkansas State 296-296-296=888 (+24)

5 Elise Schultz 70-77-71=218 (+2)

T6 Olivia Schmidt 73-69-78=220 (+4)

27 Charlotte Menager 81-74-73=228 (+12)

T28 Morgan Beaulieu 78-76-75=229 (+13)

T36 Casey Sommer 75-80-77=232 (+16)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Crash
2 killed in fiery crash
Victim’s brother arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Jonesboro police find missing man
Jonesboro police find missing man

Latest News

The Red Wolves were co-champions at the Tunica Intercollegiate.
Arkansas State men’s golf co-champions at Tunica Intercollegiate
Red Wolves fall to Ole Miss
Ole Miss baseball rallies to beat Arkansas State
Red Wolves finish 3rd in SBC Championship
Arkansas State finishes 3rd in 2023 Sun Belt Women’s Golf Championship
Louisville guard commits to Arkansas
Louisville guard El Ellis becomes 5th Hog hoops commit this offseason