Arkansas State finishes 3rd in 2023 Sun Belt Women’s Golf Championship

Tying for its best finish at a conference championship since the 2000-01 season, the Arkansas State women’s golf team placed third at the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Championship that concluded Tuesday on the Arthur Hills Course at LPGA International.

A-State totaled 888 (+24) for the tournament to finish third, the lowest total in the conference championship in program history. ULM and Texas State tied at 16-over par 880 to advance to a playoff with ULM coming away as conference champions on a second playoff hole. Placing third as a team, A-State finishes inside the top three at a Sun Belt Conference Championship for the sixth time in program history. The Red Wolves have finished third in back-to-back seasons after not finishing higher than second since 2001.

Elise Schultz turned in the low round of the day for A-State at 1-under par 71 to finish up 2-over par 218 and fifth place for the championship. Olivia Schmidt tied for sixth with a total of 4-over par 220. Charlotte Menager was 1-over par 73 in the final round and totaled 12-over par 228 to finish 27th. Morgan Beaulieu tied for 28th at 13-over par 229 and Casey Sommer tied for 36th at 16-over par 232.

Sun Belt Conference Championship

Final Results

3 Arkansas State 296-296-296=888 (+24)

5 Elise Schultz 70-77-71=218 (+2)

T6 Olivia Schmidt 73-69-78=220 (+4)

27 Charlotte Menager 81-74-73=228 (+12)

T28 Morgan Beaulieu 78-76-75=229 (+13)

T36 Casey Sommer 75-80-77=232 (+16)

