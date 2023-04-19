Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State men’s golf co-champions at Tunica Intercollegiate

The Red Wolves were co-champions at the Tunica Intercollegiate.
The Red Wolves were co-champions at the Tunica Intercollegiate.(Source: Arkansas State Athletics)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Arkansas State men’s golf team closed out the regular season as co-champions of the Tunica National Intercollegiate.

A-State and UT Arlington each finished at 1-under par 863 for the tournament. The Red Wolves were even-par 288 in the final round while UT Arlington shot 3-under par 285 to earn the tie. North Alabama (E) finished third followed by Southeastern Louisiana (+12) and Jacksonville State (+14).

Thomas Schmidt shot 5-under par 67 in the final round to finish up at 5-under par 211 and third place individually. Felix Kramer finished at even-par 216 to tie for 11th while Luka Naglic tied for 14th at 1-over par 217. Jack Madden (+3) tied for 19th, Deyvn Pappas (+4) tied for 22nd, Jack Maxey (+5) tied for 27th and Pierce Johnson (+7) tied for 33rd.

A-State heads to the Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship April 24-27 at Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Miss. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateMGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

Tunica National Intercollegiate

Final Results

T1 Arkansas State 292-283-288=863 (-1)

3 Thomas Schmidt 75-69-67=211 (-5)

T11 Felix Krammer 70-71-75=216 (E)

T14 Luka Naglic 72-73-72=217 (+1)

T19 Jack Madden 75-70-74=219 (+3)

T22 Devyn Pappas 70-75-75=220 (+4)

T27 Jack Maxey 75-71-75=221 (+5)

T33 Pierce Johnson 77-74-72=223 (+7)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Crash
2 killed in fiery crash
Victim’s brother arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Jonesboro police find missing man
Jonesboro police find missing man

Latest News

Red Wolves fall to Ole Miss
Ole Miss baseball rallies to beat Arkansas State
Arkansas State finishes 3rd in 2023 Sun Belt Women’s Golf Championship
Red Wolves finish 3rd in SBC Championship
Arkansas State finishes 3rd in 2023 Sun Belt Women’s Golf Championship
Louisville guard commits to Arkansas
Louisville guard El Ellis becomes 5th Hog hoops commit this offseason