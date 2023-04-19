Arkansas State men’s golf co-champions at Tunica Intercollegiate

The Arkansas State men’s golf team closed out the regular season as co-champions of the Tunica National Intercollegiate.

A-State and UT Arlington each finished at 1-under par 863 for the tournament. The Red Wolves were even-par 288 in the final round while UT Arlington shot 3-under par 285 to earn the tie. North Alabama (E) finished third followed by Southeastern Louisiana (+12) and Jacksonville State (+14).

Thomas Schmidt shot 5-under par 67 in the final round to finish up at 5-under par 211 and third place individually. Felix Kramer finished at even-par 216 to tie for 11th while Luka Naglic tied for 14th at 1-over par 217. Jack Madden (+3) tied for 19th, Deyvn Pappas (+4) tied for 22nd, Jack Maxey (+5) tied for 27th and Pierce Johnson (+7) tied for 33rd.

A-State heads to the Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship April 24-27 at Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Miss. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateMGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

Tunica National Intercollegiate

Final Results

T1 Arkansas State 292-283-288=863 (-1)

3 Thomas Schmidt 75-69-67=211 (-5)

T11 Felix Krammer 70-71-75=216 (E)

T14 Luka Naglic 72-73-72=217 (+1)

T19 Jack Madden 75-70-74=219 (+3)

T22 Devyn Pappas 70-75-75=220 (+4)

T27 Jack Maxey 75-71-75=221 (+5)

T33 Pierce Johnson 77-74-72=223 (+7)

