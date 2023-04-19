Energy Alert
Arkansas State recives a grant to help people with Parkinsons

By Jace Passmore
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parkinson’s Disease is the world’s fastest-growing neurological disorder and the second-most prevalent brain disease in the United States.

A Texas nonprofit clinic is collaborating with the Arkansas State University Speech and Hearing Center to help all Arkansans with Parkinson’s Disease have access to high-quality speech treatment.

The Department of Speech and Hearing at Arkansas State helps patients recover communication skills and the ability to eat safely.

Shanon Brantley is an assistant professor of Communication Disorders at Arkansas State and she said they are already seeing improvements.

“They are communicating with the public again, they are communicating more with their families, and they are not filling so isolated,” she explained.

A-State Speech and Hearing Clinic is receiving a grant worth more than $280,000 in training, services, supplies, and equipment over the course of 5 years.

Brantley said that getting this grant is a game changer for the program.

“Our students have the experience to treat this unique population in a way they would never be able to do.”, Brantley said.

Nearly 60 graduate students and five staff members will be trained in the therapy.

They are not only looking to get students that extra experience before entering the field, but help those who are struggling with Parkinson’s.

“The therapy is for people with Parkinson’s it helps them with communication and help with sallow function.”, Brantley explained.

Brantley said that she has received multiple phone calls about taking in more patents.

She added they are going to be launching everything on May 31st.

