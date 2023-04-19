Classes offered to help grow business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re interested in growing a business, there’s an opportunity for you.

Arkansas Small Business and Technology Center announced they will offer several classes to educate people interested in starting a business.

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center is a university-based program that assists those wanting to start a new or existing business in both Central and Northeast Arkansas.

The classes will begin in May and go on throughout the month.

Laura Miller, director of ASBTDC, is hosting classes throughout Region 8.

Miller will teach “Financing Your Small Business” on Friday, May 5, at the Adult Education Building at Black River Technical College from 10 a.m. to noon and at the Delta Center for Economic Development at Arkansas State, on Tuesday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Along with her classes, Miller will also host a counseling session at Black River Technical College from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Robert Bahn is an ASBTDC business consultant and will host the class “Start Your Small Business Now” at several locations.

His first stop is at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

His last stop will be at the Delta Center for Economic Development on the Arkansas State campus on Tuesday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Following several of his classes, Bahn will also host counseling sessions.

He will host a counseling session at the following locations:

Tuesday, May 9, at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10, at the Trumann Administrative Complex from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 11, at the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The classes are free, but registration is required.

If you’d like to register, call 870-972-3517.

