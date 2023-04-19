Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Classes offered to help grow business

The Arkansas State University Agriculture Department is opening doors for their students to get...
The Arkansas State University Agriculture Department is opening doors for their students to get jobs in the real world.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re interested in growing a business, there’s an opportunity for you.

Arkansas Small Business and Technology Center announced they will offer several classes to educate people interested in starting a business.

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center is a university-based program that assists those wanting to start a new or existing business in both Central and Northeast Arkansas.

The classes will begin in May and go on throughout the month.

Laura Miller, director of ASBTDC, is hosting classes throughout Region 8.

Miller will teach “Financing Your Small Business” on Friday, May 5, at the Adult Education Building at Black River Technical College from 10 a.m. to noon and at the Delta Center for Economic Development at Arkansas State, on Tuesday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Along with her classes, Miller will also host a counseling session at Black River Technical College from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Robert Bahn is an ASBTDC business consultant and will host the class “Start Your Small Business Now” at several locations.

His first stop is at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

His last stop will be at the Delta Center for Economic Development on the Arkansas State campus on Tuesday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Following several of his classes, Bahn will also host counseling sessions.

He will host a counseling session at the following locations:

  • Tuesday, May 9, at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 10, at the Trumann Administrative Complex from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 11, at the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The classes are free, but registration is required.

If you’d like to register, call 870-972-3517.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in dump truck vs. SUV crash
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
A 79-year-old man died Monday morning in a head-on collision.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on highway crash
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
One Mountain Home has been reported missing.
Mountain Home girl reported missing and endangered

Latest News

With the recent airport talks and the Interstate 57 project beginning soon, transportation...
Residents push for commercial airport in NEA
A class action lawsuit against Summit Utilities was dismissed Tuesday in federal court.
Summit Utilities to continue normal collections in summer
Following a company announcement, the David's Bridal in Jonesboro said that they aren't facing...
David’s Bridal claims Jonesboro store will not face layoffs
The report showed nearly sixty percent of teenage girls explained they had consistent feelings...
School working to combat teenage depression