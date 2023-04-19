Energy Alert
Couple arrested after child tests positive for meth

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Batesville couple after investigators said a child connected to them tested positive for methamphetamines.

An Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Clinton Mack Fulks and 36-year-old Kayla G. Pearcy with introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person and second-degree child endangerment.

According to court documents, the charges stem from a Department of Human Services investigation into allegations of domestic violence.

DHS took three children to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for hair drug testing. Two of the children tested negative for drugs, while the third tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine.

After reviewing the case, a judge found probable cause to arrest the two suspects and set their bond at $100,000 each.

Fulks and Pearcy are being held in the Independence County Detention Center awaiting their next court appearance.

