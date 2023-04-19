Energy Alert
Court upholds deadly drunk driving conviction

A Poinsett County jury found Kristopher Gould guilty of negligent homicide in death of Preston...
A Poinsett County jury found Kristopher Gould guilty of negligent homicide in death of Preston Brayfield.(Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a man who killed a road construction worker while driving drunk.

A Poinsett County jury found Kristopher Gould guilty of negligent homicide in death of Preston Brayfield.

On May 30, 2020, Gould was traveling at a high rate of speed in a construction zone on Interstate 555 near Tyronza when his car struck and killed Brayfield.

At the time of the crash, Gould’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.326, nearly four times the legal limit.

On Dec. 9, 2021, a jury convicted Gould and sentenced him to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

In his appeal, Gould argued that the circuit court “committed reversible error when it denied his motion for directed verdict because the State did not prove each element of negligent homicide.”

Gould suggested that Brayfield’s death was not caused by his driving while intoxicated but that “it could be as a result of [Brayfield’s] stepping out in front of traffic.”

The Court of Appeals rejected Gould’s argument, saying his driving while intoxicated at a high speed through a well-marked construction zone “involved a gross deviation from the standard of care that a reasonable person would observe.”

On April 19, the court affirmed Gould’s negligent homicide conviction.

