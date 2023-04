LUNSFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to an 18-wheeler on fire Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the 5000 block of Highway 158 in Lunsford around 1 p.m.

An 18-wheeler was the only vehicle involved according to Craighead County Sheriff’s Office

Crews say no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.