Drop-off locations for Drug Take Back Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - If you’re needing a place to dispose of prescription drugs, you’ll have plenty of opportunities this weekend.

National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 22 and residents are encouraged to participate.

According to our content-sharing partner, KARK in Little Rock, the event lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With over 200 take-back boxes across the state, several spots are located here in Region 8.

You can view them on the map here.

Kirk Lane is the director of Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership and says that proper handling and disposal of prescription drugs is important.

For more, visit this story at KARK.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.