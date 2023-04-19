Energy Alert
Film and art festival makes its return to downtown Jonesboro

By Jace Passmore
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown Jonesboro will be blocked as nearly 50 vendors and countless food trucks step for the Oasis Arts & Eats Fests.

You will have the chance to support local artists, as many flock downtown to show and sell their hard work.

Supporting artists not only gives them the drive to make more but gives you a piece of them to take home with you.

“If you sell a piece, whether it is one piece or two pieces or you sell out; but just knowing that your work is good enough”, said local artist Mike Wewers.

Wewers said that every artist should take a leap of faith and put their work on display at least once.

He has done that the past few years and said there is no better feeling than when someone wants to buy a piece of your work.

The festival will provide local filmmakers and artists with the opportunity to have their work displayed and the chance for people to buy it.

“The kind of satisfaction that someone actually values that, it means a lot to an artist when somebody wants to buy your piece and take it home.”, said Wewers.

