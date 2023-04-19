Funding to go to Jonesbro center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - One Jonesboro center will receive funding for upgrades.

Representative Jack Ladyman announced that the Jonesboro Human Development Center will get $8 million in state surplus funds.

Ladyman says he’s glad to see the center get the care it needs.

“After requesting this funding from the Joint Budget Committee this session, I’m happy to see the legislature and the Governor agree that the Jonesboro Human Development Center should be a priority for our state,” Ladyman said.

The money for the Jonesboro Human Development Center will be used for replacing residential units and over 100 beds for people with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

