Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Funding to go to Jonesbro center

Colorado State Representative, Marc Catlin, introduced and passed a bill providing more funding...
Colorado State Representative, Marc Catlin, introduced and passed a bill providing more funding to Western Slope universities.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - One Jonesboro center will receive funding for upgrades.

Representative Jack Ladyman announced that the Jonesboro Human Development Center will get $8 million in state surplus funds.

Ladyman says he’s glad to see the center get the care it needs.

“After requesting this funding from the Joint Budget Committee this session, I’m happy to see the legislature and the Governor agree that the Jonesboro Human Development Center should be a priority for our state,” Ladyman said.

The money for the Jonesboro Human Development Center will be used for replacing residential units and over 100 beds for people with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Crash
2 killed in fiery crash
Victim’s brother arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Jonesboro police find missing man
Jonesboro police find missing man

Latest News

Residents at a town hall meeting in Cardwell has different opinions over the town’s sole...
Residents divided over police officer
Blazers win
5A East: Valley View baseball sweeps GCT, GCT softball sweeps Valley View
Arkansas State head baseball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Tommy Raffo after 4/18/23 Ole Miss loss
One Stoddard man is convicted of voluntary manslaughter after shooting a man in 2021.
Man found guilty of manslaughter for 2021 shooting