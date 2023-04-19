Energy Alert
Jonesboro purchases land to possibly expand park

Northside park is where the new space is attached to, the city hopes to make the space even...
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Region 8 town has a new place to get outdoors.

In a city council meeting, Jonesboro decided to purchase nine acres of land to possibly build a new park.

The space is right next to Northside Park and would connect the University Heights Lions Club Park at Bridge and Belt streets.

Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas said whenever there is the chance to purchase land, they jump on the opportunity.

“When there is open park space within a community, you never know what the plans are for that space and what’s going to happen,” Kapalas explained “When it’s tied to a park or a community, we want to make sure we can potentially use it.”

The city paid $180,000 to purchase the land from the current owner, and Kapalas said there is no timetable on when they could decide on what to do with the space.

