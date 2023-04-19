Energy Alert
Kids left home alone test positive for meth, mom arrested

On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge Melissa Henley with three counts of introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person.(Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 37-year-old woman after they said three children left home alone tested positive for methamphetamine.

On March 9, a Southside teacher called the Independence County Sheriff’s Office requesting a welfare check.

When investigators went to the home, they found two of the children alone.

The oldest victim said their caretaker, 37-year-old Melissa M. Henley, had been in Branson, Missouri, since March 7, the affidavit stated. The child also stated they had not been in school for six days but another child had gone to school that day.

According to the affidavit, the child said Henley and her boyfriend “were doing drugs” and stated there were “smoking pipes and a bag with white stuff in it” in her bedroom.

All three children were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for hair drug tests. According to court documents, all three tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine.

On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge Henley with three counts of introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person.

She is being held in the county detention center in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

