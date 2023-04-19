Lake City man facing child porn charges

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces multiple felony charges after police said he sent inappropriate messages and photos to a teen.

According to court documents, Lake City police received a report on March 24 of Jonvonte Battle, 29, of Lake City, sending several inappropriate Facebook messages to the victim.

Officers notified the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division and the victim was interviewed and, according to the affidavit, a “true finding was announced.”

On April 17, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Battle with computer child pornography, sexually grooming a child, and sexual indecency with a child and set his bond at $150,000.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.