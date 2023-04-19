Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lake City man facing child porn charges

Lake City man is facing charges after police say he sent inappropriate messages and photos to a...
Lake City man is facing charges after police say he sent inappropriate messages and photos to a minor.(Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces multiple felony charges after police said he sent inappropriate messages and photos to a teen.

According to court documents, Lake City police received a report on March 24 of Jonvonte Battle, 29, of Lake City, sending several inappropriate Facebook messages to the victim.

Officers notified the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division and the victim was interviewed and, according to the affidavit, a “true finding was announced.”

On April 17, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Battle with computer child pornography, sexually grooming a child, and sexual indecency with a child and set his bond at $150,000.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in dump truck vs. SUV crash
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
A 79-year-old man died Monday morning in a head-on collision.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on highway crash
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
One Mountain Home has been reported missing.
Mountain Home girl reported missing and endangered

Latest News

A Poinsett County jury found Kristopher Gould guilty of negligent homicide in death of Preston...
Court upholds deadly drunk driving conviction
A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in dump truck vs. SUV crash
Ralph Yarl
Ralph Yarl making stunning recovery, family lawyer says
Police confirm the coroner has been called to a crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle.
Coroner called to dump truck vs. vehicle crash