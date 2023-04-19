Louisville guard El Ellis becomes 5th Hog hoops commit this offseason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Eric Musselman continues to use the transfer portal to bolster the Razorback basketball roster.

Louisville guard El Ellis becomes the 5th Arkansas commitment this offseason. He’s also going through the NBA Draft process. Ellis was a bright spot in a bleak Cardinals season. He averaged 17 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds per game.

Ellis’ best performance was against a Final Four team. He dropped 33 points in a February loss to Miami.

Cincinnati forward Jeremiah Davenport committed to Arkansas on April 13th. He averaged 9 points and 4 rebounds a game this past season. The Ohio native scored over a thousand points in his career with the Bearcats.

Davenport has 1 year of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas Men’s Basketball - Transfer Portal Additions for 2023-24 Season

- El Ellis (Louisville - guard)

- Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati - forward)

- Keyon Menifield (Washington - guard)

- Tramon Mark (Houston - guard)

- Khalif Battle (Temple - guard)

