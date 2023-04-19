Man found guilty of manslaughter for 2021 shooting

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Stoddard man is convicted of shooting a man in 2021.

According to the release, Anthony Jenkins Sr. is found guilty of manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

The shooting happened in Bernie, Mo. when Jenkins Sr. shot a man in their home with a Glock .22.

Jenkins will serve 15 years in prison for manslaughter and four years for tampering with physical evidence.

Both sentences will run together.

