Man found guilty of manslaughter for 2021 shooting
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Stoddard man is convicted of shooting a man in 2021.
According to the release, Anthony Jenkins Sr. is found guilty of manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
The shooting happened in Bernie, Mo. when Jenkins Sr. shot a man in their home with a Glock .22.
Jenkins will serve 15 years in prison for manslaughter and four years for tampering with physical evidence.
Both sentences will run together.
