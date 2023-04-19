Energy Alert
Man sentenced for peeping on neighbor’s bedroom

A judge sentenced a Paragould man to 6 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to using a hidden camera to videotape his neighbors in bed.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Paragould man to 6 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to using a hidden camera to videotape his neighbors in bed.

Michel L. Crabtree, 55, pleaded guilty this week to one count of breaking or entering and one count of video voyeurism.

Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced Crabtree to 72 months for each charge to run concurrently. She also ordered him to register as a sex offender upon his release and to pay all court costs and fines.

On Oct. 25, 2021, police responded to a report of unlawful entry at a Paragould home.

According to the affidavit, the residents told investigators “that they had located a hidden camera in their bedroom facing their bed that was not supposed to be there.”

Detective Sergeant Robert Sexton said officers removed the device and inspected the SD card.

“The officers observed [Crabtree] installing the hidden camera in the victim’s residence,” Sexton stated in the affidavit. “Crabtree lives in the residence next door to the victims and has never been in their residence prior to the incident.”

The court documents stated detectives found “additional video on the device that would constitute the crime of video voyeurism.”

Crabtree is currently being held in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting transfer to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

