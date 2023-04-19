Manila Fire Department deals with afternoon fire
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple emergency crews were called to a structure fire in Manila.
The fire broke out at the 800 block of Johnson St.
The fire department got the call around 2:00 p.m.
According to emergency crews, a brush fire got out of control.
The fire spread under the house.
Crews have put out the fire and are currently doing a mop-up.
One person is injured in the fire, but their condition is unknown at this time.
