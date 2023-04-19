Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Manila Fire Department deals with afternoon fire

File Image
File Image(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple emergency crews were called to a structure fire in Manila.

The fire broke out at the 800 block of Johnson St.

The fire department got the call around 2:00 p.m.

According to emergency crews, a brush fire got out of control.

The fire spread under the house.

Crews have put out the fire and are currently doing a mop-up.

One person is injured in the fire, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in dump truck vs. SUV crash
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
A 79-year-old man died Monday morning in a head-on collision.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on highway crash
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
One Mountain Home has been reported missing.
Mountain Home girl reported missing and endangered

Latest News

On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge Melissa...
Kids left home alone test positive for meth, mom arrested
An Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Clinton...
Couple arrested after child tests positive for meth
A Poinsett County jury found Kristopher Gould guilty of negligent homicide in death of Preston...
Court upholds deadly drunk driving conviction
Lake City man is facing charges after police say he sent inappropriate messages and photos to a...
Lake City man facing child porn charges