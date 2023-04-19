Manila Fire Department deals with afternoon fire

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple emergency crews were called to a structure fire in Manila.

The fire broke out at the 800 block of Johnson St.

The fire department got the call around 2:00 p.m.

According to emergency crews, a brush fire got out of control.

The fire spread under the house.

Crews have put out the fire and are currently doing a mop-up.

One person is injured in the fire, but their condition is unknown at this time.

