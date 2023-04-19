TRAFFIC ALERT: Dump truck vs. vehicle crash shuts down highway
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
According to Jonesboro-Craighead County E911, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The highway will be shut down for an unknown length of time. All traffic will be rerouted to Highway 49B.
Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
