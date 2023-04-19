TRAFFIC ALERT: Dump truck vs. vehicle crash shuts down highway

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.

According to Jonesboro-Craighead County E911, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Dump truck vs. vehicle crash shuts down Hwy. 49 (Google Maps)

The highway will be shut down for an unknown length of time. All traffic will be rerouted to Highway 49B.

Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

#BREAKING: Highway 49 in Brookland ja shutdown in both directions after a crash involving a dump truck and a black SUV in front of the Dollar General. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/zMC11HanZT — Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) April 19, 2023

