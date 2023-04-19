Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Dump truck vs. vehicle crash shuts down highway

Crash shuts down Highway 49 in Brookland
Crash shuts down Highway 49 in Brookland(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.

According to Jonesboro-Craighead County E911, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Dump truck vs. vehicle crash shuts down Hwy. 49
Dump truck vs. vehicle crash shuts down Hwy. 49(Google Maps)

The highway will be shut down for an unknown length of time. All traffic will be rerouted to Highway 49B.

Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

