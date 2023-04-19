West Memphis School Board fires superintendent
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis School Board has fired Superintendent Richard Atwill.
Without providing a reason for their decision, four members of the seven-member board voted to pay out Superintendent Atwill’s three-year contract.
Atwill was appointed in May 2022 after former Superintendent Jon Collins resigned.
Willie Rhodes, a former assistant superintendent in Memphis-Shelby County Schools, will serve as interim superintendent.
