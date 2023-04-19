Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman shot after wrong turn had hopes, dreams, father says

FILE - Gillis, her boyfriend Blake Walsh and their friends got lost while going to another...
FILE - Gillis, her boyfriend Blake Walsh and their friends got lost while going to another friend’s nearby house.(Chuchay Stark)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL HILL Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — The father whose 20-year-old daughter was fatally shot after she and her friends got lost and drove to the wrong house in rural town upstate New York raged Wednesday at the man who pulled the trigger.

“For this man to sit on his porch and fire at a car with no threat is just … it angers me so badly,” said Andrew Gillis, whose daughter Kaylin Gillis was killed Saturday. “And I just hope to God that he dies in jail.”

The anguished father spoke at the courthouse where the man accused of killing Kaylin Gillis, Kevin Monahan, was denied bail by a judge. Monahan, 65, appeared in court with a jacket, tie and shackles. He answered questions from the judge, but mostly sat quietly.

“My daughter was an honor student. She had hopes and dreams of ... becoming a marine biologist or a veterinarian,” Andrew Gillis told reporters, his voice cracking with emotion. “She loved animals. And this man took that away from us.”

The district attorney says more charges are possible in the wrong driveway shooting case. (CNN)

Gillis, her boyfriend Blake Walsh and their friends got lost while going to another friend’s nearby house. They were driving two cars and a motorcycle when they turned into Monahan’s long, dirt driveway in the town of Hebron, near the Vermont border.

As they realized the mistake and turned around, Monahan fired with a shotgun, authorities said.

Andrew Gillis said Walsh, who wanted to marry his daughter, blamed himself for the tragedy.

“The first time I saw Blake after this happened, he said, ‘It’s all my fault,’” he said. “And I said, ‘No, it’s no one’s fault except for that man that pulled the trigger. You guys had no idea that something that bad could happen on a backcountry road.’”

Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris described Monahan in court as “confrontational and hot-tempered.” He said Monahan recently caused a scene at a local department of motor vehicles office. Monahan also had a 1980 misdemeanor and a 2001 aggravated assault with a weapon charge in Vermont that was later dismissed, the prosecutor said.

Morris said other charges are possible against Monahan, including attempted murder.

Monahan’s attorney, Kurt Mausert, told the judge the 1980 misdemeanor was for a driving while intoxicated and that his client had no penal law convictions. He said his client should not be judged on rumor and innuendo.

Mausert has previously called law enforcement’s version of the events a “superficial, simplistic” account of what actually happened.

After court, Andrew Gillis said the loss of Kaylin is being felt by his wife and Kaylin’s two younger sisters. He also recalled his daughter leaving that day, grabbing her bathing suit with plans to go in the hot tub at her boyfriend’s house that night.

“If anything I’m thankful for,” he said, “is that I got to tell her that I love her before she walked out the door.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in dump truck vs. SUV crash
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
A 79-year-old man died Monday morning in a head-on collision.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on highway crash
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
One Mountain Home has been reported missing.
Mountain Home girl reported missing and endangered

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
The Arkansas State University Agriculture Department is opening doors for their students to get...
Classes offered to help grow business
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, speaks at a news conference as Wilton Simpson, Commissioner...
Florida expands ‘Don’t Say Gay’; House OKs anti-LGBTQ bills
Arrielle Tomlinson, 38, was arrested on an active warrant in Indiana. She is facing charges...
Woman gives birth in basement to avoid arrest, child services, police say