A-State Track & Field to host Red Wolves Open Friday & Saturday

After a long season competing all across the country, the Arkansas State track and field teams return home between the tracks for the annual Red Wolves Open.

Held Friday and Saturday at the A-State Track and Field Complex, action begins with the women’s hammer throw at 3 p.m. Friday. The men’s hammer throw will follow, while the pole vault, long jump and javelin competitions will also take place during the Friday evening session.

The men’s 200 meters kicks things off on the track at 5:45 p.m., followed by the women’s 200 meters and the men’s and women’s 1500 meters.

Saturday begins at 9:30 a.m. with the women’s 5000 meters and concludes with the men’s 4x400-meter relay at approximately 3:40 p.m. The remainder of the field events begins at 10:30 a.m. with the women’s shot put.

Admission to both days of the meet is free.

A full meet schedule, along with heat sheets and results can be found at A-State Track & Field’s Meet Central page.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State track and field and cross country programs, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.