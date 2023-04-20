April 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clouds have increased as a storm system moves closer to Region 8. Today will be warm and windy with thunderstorms coming in later this afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty wind, but the biggest concern will be heavy rain.

Rain chances continue on Friday with a storm total of 1–2 inches of rain across a good part of Region 8.

The weekend looks cool and dry. More rain chances come in next week

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

An investigation is underway after a Wednesday night structure fire in Walnut Ridge. The Walnut Ridge Fire Department got the call around 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire that broke out at the 600 block of Northwest 8th Street. No injuries were reported.

As autism diagnoses become increasingly common, health officials have wondered how many U.S. kids have relatively mild symptoms and how many have more serious symptoms, such as very low IQ and inability to speak. Maddie Sexton looks at a first-of-its-kind study that shows the rate of such “profound” autism is rising, though far slower than milder autism cases.

A picture is worth a thousand words, but the return of a wedding photo swept away by a tornado has one widow speechless. A moment in time, captured in a photo. Susej Thompson lost her husband 10 years ago and seeing the moment they began their lives together, brought many mixed emotions.

Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies tied their first-round Western Conference series at 1-1 Wednesday night by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 103-93 with All-Star guard Ja Morant sidelined by an injured hand.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

