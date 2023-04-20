Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

ASP investigating inmate death

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man inside the Lawrence County Detention...
Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man inside the Lawrence County Detention Center.(WANF)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man inside the Lawrence County Detention Center.

Sheriff Tony Waldrupe confirmed to Region 8 News the man died in the center on Tuesday, April 18.

He said the man, who was brought in by ASP, collapsed in the jail’s booking area.

The man was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge where a doctor pronounced him dead.

Waldrupe said ASP is investigating the case.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
Police: Victim identified in Dump Truck vs SUV crash
Ralph Yarl
Ralph Yarl making stunning recovery, family lawyer says
Lake City man is facing charges after police say he sent inappropriate messages and photos to a...
Lake City man facing child porn charges
On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge Melissa...
Kids left home alone test positive for meth, mom arrested
Richard Atwill
West Memphis School Board fires superintendent

Latest News

Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Memphis wins Game 2 to even series
Grizzlies beat Lakers in Game 2 of West 1st Rd (Xavier Tillman 22 pts, Austin Reaves 12 pts)
Mutliple crews were called to a late structure fire in Walnut Ridge.
Crews respond to structure fire
Arkansas State University and NEA Family Crisis Center partnered up to bring an exhibit about...
Exhibit at Arkansas State University bringing awareness to sexual assault