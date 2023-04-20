ASP investigating inmate death

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man inside the Lawrence County Detention Center.

Sheriff Tony Waldrupe confirmed to Region 8 News the man died in the center on Tuesday, April 18.

He said the man, who was brought in by ASP, collapsed in the jail’s booking area.

The man was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge where a doctor pronounced him dead.

Waldrupe said ASP is investigating the case.

