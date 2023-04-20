The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge announces closure

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many hearts are heavy in the Lawrence County community after The Children’s Shelter of Walnut Ridge announced its recent closure.

The Children’s Shelter served over 1,350 children, explained Tonjia Miles, the shelter administrator.

Some might think financial issues caused the closure, but a piece of federal legislation was the root problem.

Miles said the Family First Prevention Act created a handful of problems for the shelter, including no longer being able to house the very thing in its name... children.

“We could no longer take children ages 3-13. We had to make a total shift to teenagers,” Miles said.

She added that after switching to teenagers, most weren’t from Northeast Arkansas.

“We have such wonderful foster homes here in Region 8 that they were able to find homes. We were really serving children from other reaches of Arkansas,” Miles said.

After looking at the shelter’s future, Miles and the team made the hard but necessary choice.

“We as a board and staff were determined to keep our doors open for as long as we could, but going into the fourth year of this law, we have realized that we are kind of obsolete in the foster care system,” Miles said.

The shelter opened its doors in 2009 and has seen tremendous support from the community.

She said that changing the lives of children and working with the community has made everyone’s hard work worth it.

“It is very heartwarming to know that the things that we provided to them made a difference for them,” Miles said.

Miles stressed that just because the shelter is closing, your opportunity to help children isn’t.

“You can still make a difference in a child’s life,” Miles said. “Whether it be becoming a foster family, an adoptive family, a CASA worker, or just reaching out to different agencies that support children, but you can still make a difference in a child’s life.”

She thanked the many people who donated or volunteered their time to the shelter.

