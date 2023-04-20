Energy Alert
Crews respond to structure fire

Mutliple crews were called to a late structure fire in Walnut Ridge.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Walnut Ridge, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple units were called out to a structure fire Wednesday night.

The Walnut Ridge Fire Department got the call around 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire that broke out at the 600 block of Northwest 8th Street.

According to emergency crews, the two-story structure was occupied at the time of the fire, however, there are no injuries.

The fire is under control.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

We will continue to update this story as details become available.

