Doctor makes it her mission to find every child’s missing puzzle piece

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro program for children on the autism spectrum is unlike any other in the country.

Dr. Tracy Morrison founded Engage after performing research on the brain for decades.

The Engage program teaches children with autism and educates their families on the brain disorder.

A first-of-its-kind study revealed the rate of children diagnosed with mild forms of autism grew nearly 10% from 2000-2016.

Dr. Morrison says each of her clients are different, therefore their learning processes and the way they handle their emotions are not going to be the same. She takes however much time it may take to fully learn the ins and outs of all the children who participate in Engage.

“So understanding what exactly creates their responses of fear, fight, or freezing in these kiddos who are autistic,” she said.

Aiden Andrews and Pierce Craig are two best friends who attend the program every day together. They said their favorite thing to do together is play video games.

“We usually hang out with each other playing Roblox on X-Box,” Andrews said.

“But what’s our favorite game?” Craig asked.

“The Normal Elevator and Survive the Disasters!” They both said with a smile on their face.

Andrews has attended the program for nearly five years, and Craig has attended for just over two.

At Engage, Dr. Morrison teaches children with autism how to optimize the front of their brain, known as the executive.

“So, the front of the brain enables us to be polite social beings, to not be impulsive, to plan, and keep our cool when we are upset,” she said. “All the things that set us apart as professionals.”

Families from around the nation travel or relocate to Jonesboro so their child can attend Engage. Dr. Morrison said it’s the only program like it in the country.

Dr. Morrison makes it her mission to find each client’s missing piece.

