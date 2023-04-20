Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Former Arkansas senator stopped at airport with loaded guns

FILE - State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, presides over a Senate committee at the state Capitol...
FILE - State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, presides over a Senate committee at the state Capitol on March 14, 2018, in Little Rock, Ark. The Arkansas state senator will be required to unblock critics from his social media accounts under a settlement a national atheists' group said it reached with the state on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel, File)(Kelly Kissel | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Former state Sen. Jason Rapert was caught at the Little Rock National Airport Wednesday with two loaded guns.

According to content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock, Little Rock police were called to the checkpoint on April 19 when a Transportation Security Administration officer spotted the guns in his carry-on luggage.

A report from the Little Rock Police Department said officers unloaded both guns, rendering them safe.

Rapert told police he did not know the guns were in his bag.

Police also confirmed he had a concealed carry firearms permit.

The police report said Rapert took the two pistols to his car and continued his trip.

You can read more about this story on KARK.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
Victim identified in dump truck vs SUV crash
On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge Melissa...
Kids left home alone test positive for meth, mom arrested
Lake City man is facing charges after police say he sent inappropriate messages and photos to a...
Lake City man facing child porn charges
Ralph Yarl
Ralph Yarl making stunning recovery, family lawyer says
An Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Clinton...
Couple arrested after child tests positive for meth

Latest News

a look down at one of the areas hit hardest by the tornado where crews have been working around...
Cleanup efforts continue in Wynne with federal resources in town
The Children’s Shelter served over 1,350 children, explained Tonjia Miles, the shelter...
The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge announces closure
April and May in Arkansas is the prime time for farmers to get crops like rice planted, but the...
Rain causing headaches for farmers during planting season
Arkansas State head track & field coach
Red Wolves Raw: Track & Field coach Dr. Jim Patchell previews 2023 Red Wolves Open