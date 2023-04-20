Energy Alert
Man arrested after 2 injured in shooting at ‘The Store’ in Hayti

A man was arrested after two people were injured in a shooting at “The Store.”
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after two people were injured in a shooting at “The Store.”

According to Hayti police, on Wednesday, April 19, around 7:20 p.m., they responded to shots being fired at the business. Officers said they could hear active shooting when they arrived, and they found an 18-year-old victim wounded.

An officer found the suspect, who immediately dropped the weapon and surrendered.

The 42-year-old Hayti man was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon. He’s being held at the Pemiscot County Jail.

Police say a second victim, a 31-year-old Hayti man was airlifted to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

The 18 year old, also from Hayti, was treated and released with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Hayti police were assisted by the Caruthersville Police Department, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hayti Police Department at 573-359-6348.

