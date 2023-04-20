Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mo. first responders to receive $6.3M in grants

The Missouri Department of Public Safety approved 428 grants totaling more than $6.3 million to...
The Missouri Department of Public Safety approved 428 grants totaling more than $6.3 million to law enforcement, fire service and EMS providers across the state. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Public Safety approved 428 grants totaling more than $6.3 million to law enforcement, fire service and EMS providers across the state.

According to the release from the governor’s office, the money will be used for new equipment, supplies, personnel and training.

Grant-funded equipment includes patrol vehicles, mobile data terminals, firefighter turnout gear, extrication equipment, cardiac monitors and emergency communications radios.

Other grants are still under review.

“Meeting with first responders and traveling to disaster scenes across the state, we know how essential it is that these devoted public servants have the essential equipment and training they need to do their jobs,” Governor Mike Parson said in the release. “These grants mean law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel will be better equipped in performing their lifesaving work and protecting the public.”

The maximum grant amount to recipients was $20,000.

Grants were awarded as follows:

  • Law Enforcement: To date, a total of 106 law enforcement agencies have been approved to receive a total of over $1.6 million for equipment, including patrol vehicles, mobile data terminals, and investigative technology and software. The list of law enforcement grant recipients is available here.
  • Fire Safety: To date, a total of 224 fire service agencies have been approved to receive a total of over $3 million for equipment, including turnout gear, extrication equipment, and thermal imaging cameras. The list of fire service grant recipients is available here.
  • EMS: To date, a total of 98 emergency medical service providers have been approved to receive a total of over $1.6 million for equipment, including automatic compression devices, cardiac monitors, and emergency communications radios. The list of EMS grant recipients is available here.

The grant application has closed; however, grant recipient lists will be updated periodically as additional grants are finalized.

The funding for these public safety grants is made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The grants require a local match of 50 percent; for example, if the total cost of a project were $40,000, the local recipient would be responsible for $20,000 and the ARPA share of the grant would be $20,000.

Local ARPA grant funds may be utilized for the local match.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
Victim identified in dump truck vs SUV crash
Ralph Yarl
Ralph Yarl making stunning recovery, family lawyer says
Lake City man is facing charges after police say he sent inappropriate messages and photos to a...
Lake City man facing child porn charges
On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge Melissa...
Kids left home alone test positive for meth, mom arrested
An Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Clinton...
Couple arrested after child tests positive for meth

Latest News

Families from around the nation travel or relocate to Jonesboro so their children on the autism...
Doctor makes it her mission to find every child’s missing puzzle piece
Eight JPS robotics teams are headed to Dallas to compete in the 2023 VEX Robotics World...
JPS robotics teams headed to world championships
Families from around the nation travel or relocate to Jonesboro so their children on the autism...
Doctor makes it her mission to find every child’s missing puzzle piece
Arkansas State Police identified a man who died Wednesday in a crash involving a dump truck and...
Police: Victim identified in Dump Truck vs SUV crash