Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mountain Home, Ark., student finds rare pink grasshopper

8th grader Kewana Fuller found a rare pink grasshopper outside at school.
8th grader Kewana Fuller found a rare pink grasshopper outside at school.(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A Mountain Home student made a rare find at school recently.

Kewana Fuller was out at recess looking for bugs and other critters when she saw a flash of fuchsia and was shocked by what it was.

“I stumbled across it and was like, ‘oh my gosh, is that a grasshopper?’ My mind was just blown because I’ve never seen something like it before,” said Fuller.

A unique grasshopper, colored bright pink by a genetic mutation. Fuller says through her research, she discovered the chance of finding something like it was super rare.

“So I did some research on it, and it was like a 1 in 400 chance. Like it was big,” said Fuller.

She has the grasshopper and has been feeding it and taking care of it.

“My brother named him Raspberry Lemonade,” said Fuller.

Fuller says she was astounded by the rare find.

“Flabbergasted, like very flabbergasted. Like my mind was blown. Like I was like, whoa,” said Fuller.

Only two other pink grasshoppers have been recorded in the United States, one in Texas and one in Kansas. There is about a 1% chance for a person to find a pink grasshopper in a lifetime.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, presides over a Senate committee at the state Capitol...
Former Arkansas senator stopped at airport with loaded guns
On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge Melissa...
Kids left home alone test positive for meth, mom arrested
One Searcy apartment manager is facing charges for human trafficking after shutting off...
Apartment manager arrested for human trafficking
A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
Victim identified in dump truck vs SUV crash
Arrielle Tomlinson, 38, was arrested on an active warrant in Indiana. She is facing charges...
Woman gives birth in basement to avoid arrest, child services, police say

Latest News

Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
The state has seen more than 150 people die due to crashes so far in 2023.
HIGHWAY HAZARD: Arkansas roads see more fatal crashes
Preparing to host Red Wolves Open
A-State Track & Field to host Red Wolves Open Friday & Saturday
Tyus Jones and Austin Reaves reflect after Game 2
Tyus Jones & Austin Reaves reflect after Game 2 of Grizzlies/Lakers
More JHS standouts sign to play college sports
Four more JHS Hurricanes sign to play college sports