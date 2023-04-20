Energy Alert
Rain causing headaches for farmers during planting season

By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - With a wet pattern approaching, Northeast Arkansas farmers could see a pause in the planting season.

The prime time for farmers to get crops like rice planted is April and May, but the months are also known for their consistent rainfall.

Lawrence County Extension Office Agent Bryce Baldrige explained it could delay some farmers’ work with the approaching wet pattern.

“This rain coming in, their saying possibility of two inches, on the heavier ground, a two-inch rain could delay plating up to a week,” Baldridge said.

He said farmers aren’t complaining about the rain, but it can be a hassle to work around sometimes.

“We want rain. Periodic rains. Once you get planted, you want some of that moisture to help germinate, but the problem lies with getting rains and getting more two and three days after to keep things wet to where it puts them out of the field,” Baldrige said.

While a week out of the fields won’t mess up many farmers, long-term rain can diminish the farmer’s yields.

