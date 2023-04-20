Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Viral comedian announces tour stop in Arkansas

Leanne Morgan announces tour stop in Arkansas
Leanne Morgan announces tour stop in Arkansas(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Leanne Morgan’s Just Getting Started tour will make a stop at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

The event is scheduled for October 6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m., and range from $35.75 to $119.75 plus applicable fees.

Tickets can be purchased at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the Walton Arts Center Box office, or by calling 479-443-5600.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
Police: Victim identified in Dump Truck vs SUV crash
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby Ridge after he was sent home from daycare on Friday...
Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare
A 79-year-old man died Monday morning in a head-on collision.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on highway crash
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
One Mountain Home has been reported missing.
Mountain Home girl reported missing and endangered

Latest News

One Searcy apartment manager is facing charges for human trafficking after shutting off...
Apartment manager arrested for human trafficking
Gov. Sanders shares remarks on her first 100 days in office
Gov. Sanders reflects on her first 100 days in office
The Arkansas State University Agriculture Department is opening doors for their students to get...
Classes offered to help grow business
Artists and filmmakers will flock to Jonesboro on Saturday for the festival.
Film and art festival makes its return to downtown Jonesboro