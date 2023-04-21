Energy Alert
20-year-old teacher getting ready to start in the classroom

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Riverside High School graduate from 2020 is paving the way toward an early entry into the workforce.

Tiffany Fulcher is ahead of the curve when it comes to education.

The 20-year-old who has wanted to be a teacher her whole life is set to start in August all thanks to the school she graduated from.

“They taught through Arkansas State University Newport, so it was like we were taking our regular AP courses, but we got that college credit that was really beneficial,” Fulcher said.

Fulcher earned an associate degree by the time she left high school.

She was also able to skip most prerequisite courses at ASU which not only saved her time but money.

“It was nice being able to jump right into my major because I already knew what I wanted to do when I graduated high school so I didn’t have to lollygag around for two years to get into my major I can start right in,” Fulcher said.

Fulcher graduated 3 years ago which means when she starts teaching, she will have students that she went to school with.

She said this could be a little tough at first.

“I had class with them, so it’s going to be weird going back in there because like hey I am an adult now but I’m one of your teachers, so it is going to be a little weird,” Fulcher said.

The fact that she is familiar with the school is what gives her some comfort.

Fulcher said she was nervous about the teachers not respecting her because she is so young but said she already knows all of them.

“I am still going in with a lot of staff older than me but it’s more comfortable because I know a lot of the staff there so Riverside is like going home,” Fulcher said.

Fulcher is set is begin teaching at the high school next school year.

