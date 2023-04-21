April 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to some rain showers continuing across Region 8. The heaviest of the rain will move out by the end of the morning drive-time, but scattered showers will remain possible, especially in the Delta counties.

The weekend looks cool and dry with more clouds than sun at times. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will make it into the 60s while on Sunday, some will struggle to make it out of the 50s.

We are heading into a pretty wet pattern as showers return to the forecast for much of next week. High temperatures will also stay a good 7° to 10° below normal as well.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Arkansas drivers continue to see first-hand a major problem plaguing the nation and it’s not in the areas you are thinking. The state has seen more than 150 people die due to crashes so far in 2023. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration calls these fatal crashes a nationwide crisis.

Several organizations are providing resources to help people get back on their feet after deadly tornadoes hit multiple communities in Arkansas. Click here to see the resources available.

Former state Sen. Jason Rapert was caught at the Little Rock National Airport Wednesday with two loaded guns. According to content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock, Little Rock police were called to the checkpoint on April 19 when a Transportation Security Administration officer spotted the guns in his carry-on luggage.

An Arkansas law to hold librarians criminally responsible for knowingly giving out obscene books to kids is set to take effect July 1. According to Arkansas Act 372, librarians can face jail time or fines of up to $10,000 if they violate the new law.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.