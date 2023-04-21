Craighead County clerk’s office plans to conduct voter registration updates

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Clerk’s office said it will be using a mail-out program to ensure voter registration lists are up-to-date.

According to Craighead County Clerk Mary Dawn Marshall, some residents will receive a blue card in the mail if there has been no voter activity where they are registered during the last federal election cycle.

Residents will need to complete and return the card to the clerk’s office to confirm their voter registration.

If they do not respond to the first card or they have not had any voting activity with their registration during the last two federal election cycles, residents will receive a yellow card in the mail.

Marshall said residents who receive a yellow card have been removed from the active voting roster and will need to complete and return the card to the clerk’s office in order to be reinstated.

For more information, contact the Craighead County Clerk’s office at 870-933-4520.

To verify voter registration, go to voterview.org.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.