Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Craighead County clerk’s office plans to conduct voter registration updates

File Image
File Image(WCAX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Clerk’s office said it will be using a mail-out program to ensure voter registration lists are up-to-date.

According to Craighead County Clerk Mary Dawn Marshall, some residents will receive a blue card in the mail if there has been no voter activity where they are registered during the last federal election cycle.

Residents will need to complete and return the card to the clerk’s office to confirm their voter registration.

If they do not respond to the first card or they have not had any voting activity with their registration during the last two federal election cycles, residents will receive a yellow card in the mail.

Marshall said residents who receive a yellow card have been removed from the active voting roster and will need to complete and return the card to the clerk’s office in order to be reinstated.

For more information, contact the Craighead County Clerk’s office at 870-933-4520.

To verify voter registration, go to voterview.org.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
Victim identified in dump truck vs SUV crash
On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge Melissa...
Kids left home alone test positive for meth, mom arrested
Lake City man is facing charges after police say he sent inappropriate messages and photos to a...
Lake City man facing child porn charges
Ralph Yarl
Ralph Yarl making stunning recovery, family lawyer says
An Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Clinton...
Couple arrested after child tests positive for meth

Latest News

Preparing to host Red Wolves Open
A-State Track & Field to host Red Wolves Open Friday & Saturday
Tyus Jones and Austin Reaves reflect after Game 2
Tyus Jones & Austin Reaves reflect after Game 2 of Grizzlies/Lakers
More JHS standouts sign to play college sports
Four more JHS Hurricanes sign to play college sports
Image depicting traffic cones
Traffic Alert: Highway reduced to one lane in multiple counties