HIGHWAY HAZARD: Arkansas roads see more fatal crashes

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas drivers continue to see first-hand a major problem plaguing the nation, and it’s not in the areas you are thinking.

The state has seen more than 150 people die due to crashes so far in 2023. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration calls these fatal crashes a nationwide crisis.

Traffic enforcement is part of Craighead County Lieutenant Logan Thomas’ job.

When he’s on duty, Thomas is on the lookout for potential lawbreakers, especially those who may not be focused on the road.

“Nationally, distracted driving has taken the lead over drunk driving in fatal crashes,” he said.

Across the county, one highway gets a lot of attention: Highway 49 through Brookland.

“Brookland tends to get a bad rap because it connects to major cities together, Jonesboro and Paragould, and Brookland is growing at a rapid pace so you’re going to have accidents in that area,” Thomas explained.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Transportation spanning from Jan. 2017 to Dec. 2021 found Craighead County had more than 19,000 crashes, 87 of which were fatal.

Of those crashes, 428 happened on Highway 49 in Brookland’s city limits, and just two of them were deadly.

While surrounding cities saw lower crashes, the death rates were similar.

On Highway 63 in Bono’s city limits, there were 141 crashes, with only one being deadly. In Lake City, there were 96 crashes on Highway 96, but none were fatal.

Lieutenant Thomas has a belief as to why Brookland sees higher numbers.

“It is such a populated area and so many people use it to get to Paragould and Jonesboro and vice versa, you’re just going to have more accidents,” he explained.

Thomas said other highways like 351 and 141 are also known for crashes, which is why when he is on patrol, he makes sure every driver knows the laws to stay safe and save lives.

In Feb. 2022, ARDO lowered the speed limit through Brookland, but there is not enough data to determine if the move was successful.

