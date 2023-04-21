Maverik-Adventure acquires Kym & Go

Energy Alert
Maverik-Adventure's First Stop announced Friday it had acquired Kum & Go.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop, together with its parent company, FJ Management, announced Friday the acquisition of Kum & Go, a family-owned convenience store chain with over 400 locations across 13 states, from Krause Group.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop has nearly 400 locations across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Kum & Go, established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959 has stores located across the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions, along with Arkansas.

“We have long admired the Kum & Go brand,” said Chuck Maggelet, president and chief adventure guide of Maverik. “We are honored to carry their legacy forward as we build on Kum & Go’s strong operating and innovation capabilities and expand our adventurous convenience experience.”

“This is the most momentous day in the 63-year history of our family business,” said Tanner Krause, president and CEO of Kum & Go. “My family has worked for four generations to create and build Kum & Go into a business that has done an incredible amount of good for our people, for Iowa and beyond.”

As part of the transaction, Maverik will also acquire Solar Transport, a tank truck carrier and logistic provider owned by the Krause Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

