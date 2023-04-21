Michaels coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 artists and crafters will soon have a new store to fulfill their wishes.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Friday that Michaels, North America’s largest arts and crafts retail chain, will open in Jonesboro.

The store will be located in the Highland Square shopping center at the corner of Highland Drive and Caraway Road in the former Tuesday Morning space.

No word on when the store will open.

