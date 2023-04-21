Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New pastor appointed to FUMC-Jonesboro

A new pastor will lead the congregation at First United Methodist Church-Jonesboro.
A new pastor will lead the congregation at First United Methodist Church-Jonesboro.(FUMC-Jonesboro)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new pastor will lead the congregation at First United Methodist Church-Jonesboro.

FUMC-Jonesboro announced Friday that the Reverend David Hoffman has been appointed as lead pastor, effective July 1, 2023. Until then, the Rev. Britt Skarda will continue to serve as interim pastor.

According to a church news release, Hoffman has a “broad and diverse background,” including a stint as assistant warden for security at the Cummins Unit and as a city attorney for Monticello.

In January of 2006, he realized ‘he could no longer run from the call to ministry,’ graduating from the Memphis Theological Seminary and becoming an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church in 2011, the release stated.

Since then, Hoffman has pastored several central Arkansas churches and also serves as district chancellor for the central district and associate chancellor for the Arkansas Conference.

Hoffman and his wife of 42 years, Kim, have two grown children and one grandchild.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, presides over a Senate committee at the state Capitol...
Former Arkansas senator stopped at airport with loaded guns
On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge Melissa...
Kids left home alone test positive for meth, mom arrested
One Searcy apartment manager is facing charges for human trafficking after shutting off...
Apartment manager arrested for human trafficking
A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
Victim identified in dump truck vs SUV crash
Arrielle Tomlinson, 38, was arrested on an active warrant in Indiana. She is facing charges...
Woman gives birth in basement to avoid arrest, child services, police say

Latest News

Three Brookland drama students talk about their upcoming production.
WATCH: Brookland drama students staging “Cooking Can be Murder!”
Chase Gage caught up with the Brookland Drama Department to talk about their upcoming play.
Brookland drama students staging “Cooking Can be Murder!”
Educators explain learning progression after pandemic
I-TEAM: Learning loss gap bridged together
a look down at one of the areas hit hardest by the tornado where crews have been working around...
Cleanup efforts continue in Wynne with federal resources in town