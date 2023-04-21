New pastor appointed to FUMC-Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new pastor will lead the congregation at First United Methodist Church-Jonesboro.

FUMC-Jonesboro announced Friday that the Reverend David Hoffman has been appointed as lead pastor, effective July 1, 2023. Until then, the Rev. Britt Skarda will continue to serve as interim pastor.

According to a church news release, Hoffman has a “broad and diverse background,” including a stint as assistant warden for security at the Cummins Unit and as a city attorney for Monticello.

In January of 2006, he realized ‘he could no longer run from the call to ministry,’ graduating from the Memphis Theological Seminary and becoming an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church in 2011, the release stated.

Since then, Hoffman has pastored several central Arkansas churches and also serves as district chancellor for the central district and associate chancellor for the Arkansas Conference.

Hoffman and his wife of 42 years, Kim, have two grown children and one grandchild.

