Resources available to those affected by the March 31 tornadoes

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Several organizations are providing resources to help people get back on their feet after deadly tornadoes hit multiple communities in Arkansas.

Below is a list of ways these organizations are providing assistance:

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

FEMA is providing help to Arkansas homeowners and renters with uninsured and underinsured losses from the storms.

The agency said it would be providing financial assistance to those paying for temporary housing, and assistance to those needing repairs made to their homes.

You can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-3362.

The toll-free lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

FEMA has also opened several Disaster Recovery Centers across the state.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

The SBA is providing disaster loans to people located in a declared disaster area.

The loans are available to businesses, non-profit organizations, and homeowners, according to the SBA.

For more information on how to apply, go to disasterloanassistance.sba.gov call 800-6592955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Disaster Legal Services Program (DLS)

DLS is providing a free legal hotline for tornado and severe storm survivors.

The program says the hotline will connect survivors who cannot afford an attorney to free legal services.

The program says it will help with legal issues like:

  • FEMA and SBA financial benefits
  • Home repair contracts and property insurance claims
  • Re-doing wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the disaster
  • Price gouging, scams, or identity theft
  • Landlord or tenant problems, or threats of foreclosure
  • Disability-related access to federal, state, and local disaster programs

Survivors can call the hotline anytime at 501-376-3423 and leave a message if calling after hours.

