Students get hands-on medical experience at NYIT

students from area high school getting a lesson from a medical school student at NYIT.
students from area high school getting a lesson from a medical school student at NYIT.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - High schoolers from around the area got the chance to get hands-on experience at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University.

Their program called “Structure, Function, & Technology” lets high schoolers connect with medical school students.

They toured the anatomy lab, and medical students showed them how to intubate a patient on a medical mannequin.

Associate Director of Pipeline Programs at NYIT, Jennifer Wharton, says this helps get kids interested in the field.

“It’s imperative that we are engaging students early on to be interested in medical careers to at least have the opportunity to be exposed to those and hopefully inspire them to be physicians and stay in the delta,” Wharton said.

NYIT offers programs like this throughout the year as they try to encourage more students to get into the medical field in the Delta.

