Traffic Alert: Highway reduced to one lane in multiple counties

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KAIT) - U.S. Route 60 in multiple counties across southern Missouri has been reduced to one lane.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the section of road begins at the Wright County line, goes through Texas, Shannon, Carter, Butler, and Stoddard counties, and ends at the Scott County line.

Crews will be performing pavement striping on the road.

The work is scheduled to take place through May 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near this area.

