Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Two cited in Sharp County for communicating on emergency channel

After visiting the address, deputies cited Matthew King and Jason Childs after both confessed...
After visiting the address, deputies cited Matthew King and Jason Childs after both confessed to the interference.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Ash Flat residents were cited for obstructing government operations after the county’s central dispatch heard them communicating on the emergency management frequency.

According to the release from the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers heard over the span of four days what appeared to be a male’s voice saying, “Come in, Candy Cane,” “Breaker, Breaker, Candy Cane,” and “Where are you, Candy Cane?”

Sheriff’s investigators revealed the subjects were quoting the film “Joy Ride.”

The sheriff’s office pinpointed the location of the radios to a home in Ash Flat.

After visiting the address, deputies cited Matthew King and Jason Childs after both confessed to the interference.

Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell said the interference created quite a headache for emergency responders.

He said it might seem like the two men were only having fun, but it took minutes away from a profession where seconds count.

“It was really becoming a problem where we couldn’t dispatch an ambulance a couple of times because of them, and that’s what really triggered us to start focusing on finding and locating where this was coming from,” Russell said.

Sheriff Russell explained his department switched to a digital system, causing law enforcement’s radio channel not to be interrupted.

Other agencies in the county, like EMS and fire, are still communicating through an analog system, making accessing the frequency easier.

“The frequency, you can find them if you know where to look. The radios were probably at a yard sale somewhere, and they happened onto them and figured out how to use them,” Russell said.

County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Dennis Gay said he wasn’t happy when he heard the news, as people’s lives were put at risk.

“Their health, their well-being, their safety. Those things are all important. We want to make sure that everybody understands that anything that interferes with our ability to do that, we’re talking about somebody’s life and well-being. We want to make sure we protect that for all of our citizens,” Russell said.

Region 8 News spoke to both men cited in the incident.

They explained they weren’t aware of the channel they were communicating on and never meant to interrupt emergency communications.

Sheriff Russell said more charges could be coming for the two men.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, presides over a Senate committee at the state Capitol...
Former Arkansas senator stopped at airport with loaded guns
On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge Melissa...
Kids left home alone test positive for meth, mom arrested
Arrielle Tomlinson, 38, was arrested on an active warrant in Indiana. She is facing charges...
Woman gives birth in basement to avoid arrest, child services, police say
One Searcy apartment manager is facing charges for human trafficking after shutting off...
Apartment manager arrested for human trafficking
A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
Victim identified in dump truck vs SUV crash

Latest News

students from area high school getting a lesson from a medical school student at NYIT.
Students get hands-on medical experience at NYIT
Ozarks Healthcare of West Plains, MO unveiled its new mobile mammography unit to the public...
Southern Missouri hospital unveils mobile mammography unit
Tiffany Fulcher at her graduation just three years ago and she is now ready to start teaching.
20-year-old teacher getting ready to start in the classroom
According to Arkansas State Police, Aubrey Halliday, 17 of Mountain Home, was last seen on...
Endangered Mountain Home girl found safe