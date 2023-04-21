WATCH: Brookland drama students staging “Cooking Can be Murder!”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Brookland Drama Department will perform a murder mystery on stage with a culinary twist.

Chase Gage caught up with Brookland High School juniors Kiersten Dalton, Cannon Joe Smith, and Austn Kelton to talk about their roles and the overall production of “Cooking Can be Murder!”

The show will take place at Brookland High School on April 22 at 7 p.,. and April 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.