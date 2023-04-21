Energy Alert
WATCH: Brookland drama students staging “Cooking Can be Murder!”

Chase Gage caught up with the Brookland Drama Department to talk about their upcoming play.
By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Brookland Drama Department will perform a murder mystery on stage with a culinary twist.

Chase Gage caught up with Brookland High School juniors Kiersten Dalton, Cannon Joe Smith, and Austn Kelton to talk about their roles and the overall production of “Cooking Can be Murder!”

The show will take place at Brookland High School on April 22 at 7 p.,. and April 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

