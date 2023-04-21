Energy Alert
WATCH: Celebrating Earth Day with NASA

Chase Gage had an out-of-this-world interview with NASA’s Lawrence Friedl, who explained how the space program helps us here on Earth and in Northeast Arkansas.
By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday, April 22, marks the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day.

The annual celebration is a chance for everyone to support protecting the health and environment of our planet.

But it goes even further.

Good Morning Region 8 Anchor Chase Gage had an out-of-this-world interview Friday with NASA’s Head of Earth Applied Sciences Lawrence Friedl, who explained how the space program helps us here on Earth and in Northeast Arkansas.

