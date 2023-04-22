Energy Alert
2023 Arkansas duck season set to begin before Thanksgiving

AGFC announces changes to the 2023-2024 duck season dates
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a change to the 2023-24 duck season dates to the traditional opener, the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Commission Chairman Bobby Martin spoke about the change back to the traditional opening season dates being a response to public input from many members of the waterfowling community to commissioners and staff during the last year.

“We did get overwhelming [feedback],” Martin said. “The thing that I see as encouragingly interesting, one of the big reasons that I think the public, particularly waterfowlers, fought to try to hold it before Thanksgiving was the emphasis and priority around family and young hunters. The fact that so many people hang on to that is a signal that [the traditional opening day] is a legacy of a generation that we do not want to let go of in any way at all.”

Specklebelly, Canada and light goose seasons also will change with this modification, as will the Special Youth Waterfowl Hunt and Special Active Duty Military and Veteran Hunt.

The 2023-24 waterfowl season dates are:

Duck, Coot and Merganser — Nov. 18-26, Dec. 9-23, Dec. 27-Jan. 31

White-fronted Goose — Oct. 28-Nov. 10, Nov. 18-26, Dec. 9-23, Dec. 27-Jan. 31

Canada Goose — Sept. 1-Oct. 15, Nov. 18-26, Dec. 9-23, Dec. 27-Jan. 31

Snow, Blue and Ross’s Goose Season — Oct. 28-Nov. 10, Nov. 18-26, Dec. 9-23, Dec. 27-Jan. 31

Special Youth Waterfowl Hunt — Dec. 2 and Feb. 3

Veteran and Active Duty Military Waterfowl Hunt — Feb. 3

