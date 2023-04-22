Arkansas State track & field wins 8 events Friday at Red Wolves Open

Two facility records came down on Friday afternoon to highlight a strong first day for the Arkansas State track and field teams at the Red Wolves Open.

In addition to the two A-State Track and Field Complex-best marks, the Scarlet and Black racked up eight event titles on the day.

Aimar Palma Simo captured the school record in the men’s hammer throw, winning with an complex-record mark of 68.94m (226-2). Jacob Tracy placed second with a throw of 48.31m (158-6).

Camryn Newton-Smith skyrocketed to third in school history in the women’s long jump, jumping a facility-record 6.26m (20-6.5) for the event title. Izzy Daines finished third, leaping a personal-best 5.54m (18-2.25). Daines later won the women’s javelin with a toss of 39.85m (130-9).

Colby Eddowes placed second in the men’s long jump, leaping 7.32m (24-0.25), while Will Hart jumped a career-best 6.55m (21-6) to place fourth.

Before the men’s hammer throw, A-State notched a 1-2 finish in the women’s flight, as Selase Sampram and Evangelynn Harris registered personal-best marks of 45.96m (150-9) and 44.81m (147-0), respectively.

Bradley Jelmert won the men’s pole vault, clearing 5.42m (17-9.25), followed by Patryk Baran in third place with a personal-best clearance of 5.02m (16-5.5). Trace South finished fourth, vaulting a season-best 4.77m (15-7.75).

In the women’s pole vault, freshman Bella Coscetti was the top collegiate finisher, placing second overall with a personal-best mark of 3.78m (12-4.75). Avery Shell and Lauren Beauchamp vaulted 3.63m (11-10.75), while Ashley Guadamuz finished sixth with a collegiate-best height of 3.28m (10-9).

Myles Thomas continued his blazing start to his career, winning the men’s 200 meters with a time of 20.96 – a time that is seventh in program history. Jermie Walker finished second in a season-best 21.03, while Danarrion Ard placed fifth with a personal-best time of 21.21. Bradley Miller (11th – 22.32), Handre Jonker (12th – 22.41) and Steffan Mallory (14th – 22.48) all clocked personal bests in the event.

In the women’s 200 meters, Jonae Cook captured the event crown with a time of 23.92. Carly Strong placed third with a personal-best time of 25.01, while Camryn Newton-Smith clocked a collegiate-best mark of 26.14 to place 12th.

Jacob Pyeatt took the top spot in the men’s 1500 meters, running 3:49.20 to move to sixth in school history. Dawson Mayberry placed third with a time of 3:52.38 while Lasse Funck was fourth in 3:53.50. Noah McMurtrey finished 10th with a time of 3:58.74, followed by Rylan Brown (19th – 4:05.15) and Nathan Herbst (20th – 4:06.01). Nati Enright rounded out the Red Wolves’ finishers, placing 25th with a time of 4:09.20.

The women’s 1500 meters capped off the first day of the meet, with Hannah McLaughlin placing 11th with a personal-best 4:51.02. Maggie Hunter finished in 4:57.80 to place 16th.

Day two of the Red Wolves Open begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the women’s 5000 meters, while the women’s shot put leads off the day of field events at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.